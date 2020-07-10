Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], July 10 (ANI): A total of 1,198 new COVID-19 cases and 26 deaths due to the disease were reported in West Bengal in the last 24 hours.

According to the state government, the total count of cases in the state stands at 27,109.

On Friday, 522 patients were discharged in the state. The total count includes 880 deaths and 17,348 discharged patients.

So far, 5,93,967 samples have been tested in the state, of which 10,639 were tested today. (ANI)

