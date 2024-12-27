Thane, Dec 27 (PTI) Police in Maharashtra's Thane district have booked 12 persons, seven of them identified, for allegedly kidnapping a teenager and forcing her into marriage, an official said on Friday.

The 18-year-old complainant told the police that she was first taken to Navsari in Gujarat under the pretext of a temple visit and then to a relative's place in Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh.

The teenager told the Kalwa police that her relatives forcibly got her married to one of the accused persons.

A case has been registered against 12 persons under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for kidnapping, criminal intimidation and wrongful confinement. Seven of them have been identified so far, the official said.

