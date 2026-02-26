New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Two bike-borne assailants opened fire indiscriminately at a residence late at night on Wednesday in the Tejab Mill area of Delhi's Farsh Bazaar, police officials said.

The house reportedly belongs to a man identified as Babli. As per authorities, CCTV footage captured the attackers arriving on a motorcycle and firing multiple rounds before fleeing.

Also Read | UIDAI, Google Partner to Display Verified Aadhaar Centres on Google Maps for Enhanced Citizen Convenience.

Police have launched an investigation to trace the shooters. Further details regarding the incident are awaited.

Meanwhile, in a separate incident on Wednesday, Delhi police registered a case at Kashmiri Gate Police Station regarding a firing incident, on the complaint of one Deepak Khatri. Khatri, who was present in the car during the firing in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area had said there is "something fishy," even though there had been no threats.

Also Read | E20 Petrol Mandate in India: Centre Mandates 20% Ethanol and 95 Octane Rating Nationwide from April 1.

"This incident happened around 10 pm. I was sitting in the front... We were told that around two or three people fired at us... One of the people with us, Sandeep, got shot... We had not received any threat, but we know that something is fishy. Let's see if anyone takes responsibility for this..." he said.

Another person, who was present in the car at the time of the firing incident in Delhi's Kashmiri Gate, further detailed the incident, saying the firing took place as soon as the car was started, injuring Sandeep, one of the individuals present in the car.

"We had just come out of a temple around 10.15 pm. It was my car. I was driving. We had just entered my car and had started it when three shots were fired at us. When the rear windscreen cracked, that is when we realised that we were being fired at. One of my friends, Sandeep, who was sitting in the middle of the back, was shot in the back. That's when we sped away.... The PCR arrived on time and took our friend to the hospital..." he said.

One of the people in the car, Vicky, said, "We didn't see anything because we were fired at from the back. The person sitting in the backseat got shot... This happened right outside the Hanuman Temple... We were inside the temple. We had just come out."

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) North Raja Banthia stated that Deepak Khatri was a part of Lawrence Bishnoi's legal team. "This incident happened around 10:10 pm. These people were in the Kashmiri Gate area and were planning to go back home. Their car was fired at. These people believe that three people probably fired at them... Further investigation is ongoing... As soon as firing started, these people ran towards the bus stand to save themselves... An advocate, Deepak Khatri, was in the car... Yes (He is Lawrence Bishnoi's advocate) ... He is stable," DCP North Raja Banthia said. Meanwhile, a firing incident on a car was reported at Delhi's Kashmiri Gate area, the Delhi police said on Tuesday.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)