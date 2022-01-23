Chandigarh, Jan 23 (PTI) Twelve coronavirus-related deaths were reported in Haryana on Sunday that raised the state's fatality count to 10,177, while the infection tally climbed to 9,08,819 with 7,516 fresh cases, according to a Health Department bulletin.

The worst-hit Gurugram district reported 2,102 fresh cases.

Also Read | Ministry of Finance Recruitment 2022: Apply for 590 Assistant Accounts Officer Posts; Check Other Details.

Faridabad (1,232), Panchkula (615), Sonipat (560), Ambala (341) and Hisar (366) were among other districts which recorded a surge in cases.

While five new fatalities were reported from Karnal district, two deaths were from Faridabad while a fatality each was from Gurugram, Panchkula, Ambala, Yamunanagar and Jind, according to the bulletin.

Also Read | Meet Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'Tallest' Man, Who Recently Joined Samajwadi Party Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Haryana now has 57,753 active coronavirus cases.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)