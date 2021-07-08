Kolkata, Jul 8 (PTI) At least 12 people have been arrested from Tiljala area of Kolkata on the charge of running an illegal call centre, a police officer said on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, Kolkata Police's Detective Department raided the call centre which was operational at a flat on the third floor of a building on Chowbaga Road.

"We found 12 people at the illegal call centre during the raid yesterday. We arrested all of them. We seized a laptop, one CPU, three hard disc drives, two WiFi routers, and some documents," the officer said.

A case has been registered against the accused persons under various sections of the IPC.

An investigation has started, the officer added. PTI

