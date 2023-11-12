Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 12 (ANI): Mathura District Magistrate (DM) Shailendra Kumar Singh, while speaking to media personnel about the fire incident at a fireworks market in Mathura district's Raya town, said on Sunday that 12 people sustained burn injuries in the incident but the reason for the fire breaking out is still not known.

"Fireworks shops were established in Raya in an open place. There were almost 16-17 shops, of which seven caught fire, and 12 people were injured in the incident," said Shailendra Kumar Singh.

The Mathura DM further mentioned that of the 12 injured, 11 people were brought to the district hospital, and eight people from there were further referred to SN Medical College, where all arrangements have been made for treatment.

"One injured person was admitted to Swarn Jayanti Hospital," said Shailendra Kumar Singh, adding, "The three remaining injured in the district hospital and the one in Swarn Jayanti Hospital are also being monitored and if required, they will also be referred further."

He also mentioned that the state government has issued directions that there should be no negligence in the treatment of the injured individuals.

Responding to the question of the cause of the fire incident, Shailendra Kumar Singh said, "The cause of the incident is still being investigated. Prima facie, it seems that some of the shop owners sustained burn injuries while saving their goods and products from the fire. All 12 people who have sustained injuries are shop owners."

On being asked about the absence of a fire brigade, despite the fact that the shops had received permission from the administration for opening, the Mathura DM said, "As per the norms, one of the fire brigade officials was present at the spot."

A fire broke out during the day in a fireworks market at a ground named Gopal Bagh located in Mathura district's Raya town (ANI)

