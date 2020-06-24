Muzaffarnagar (UP), Jun 24 (PTI) Twelve more persons have tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli district, taking the total number of cases to 100, an official said.

District Magistrate Jasjit Kaur said 12 samples tested positive for coronavirus in Shamli on Tuesday.

The total number of cases in the district stands at 100, she said.

Kaur said there are 49 active patients, while 51 people have recovered from the disease in Shamli.

