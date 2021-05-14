Muzaffarnagar, May 14 (PTI) Twelve more patients died of coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar on Friday, taking the toll in the district to 218, an official said.

The district also reported 380 fresh cases, Chief Medical Officer Dr M S Faujdar said.

The results of 484 samples were received on Saturday, of which 380 tested positive for the virus, he said.

Faujdar said a total of 653 patients recovered in the past 24 hours, raising the number of those cured so far to 21,631.

So far, 27,177 cases of coronavirus have been reported in the district.

