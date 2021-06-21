Port Blair, Jun 21 (PTI) Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported 12 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the tally in the union territory to 7,406, a health department official said on Monday.

Ten new cases were detected during contact tracing and two were airport arrivals, he said.

Passengers arriving by flight in the union territory have to undergo mandatory RT-PCR test before they are allowed entry into the islands.

The archipelago now has 102 active COVID-19 cases of which 98 are in South Andaman district and four in North and Middle Andaman district, the official said, adding that the Nicobar district is COVID-19 free as it has no active case. The union territory has three districts.

Fifteen more people have been cured of the disease, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 7,177.

The COVID-19 death toll in the islands is 127.

The administration has thus far tested 4,01,769 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.84 per cent.

A total of 1,37,444 people have been inoculated so far, of which 1,19,899 people have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 17,545 people have received both doses of the vaccine. The total population of the union territory is 4 lakh people.

