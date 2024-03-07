New Delhi, Mar 7 (PTI) Two indigenously developed explosive detectors have been handed over to the Intelligence Bureau for field deployment by 12 identified security agencies in different parts of the country, an official spokesperson said on Thursday.

The move is expected to further strengthen the apparatus of the security forces, they said.

According to the spokesperson, the Electronics Corporation of India Limited (ECIL), the Department of Atomic Energy (DAE) and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) have developed the explosive detectors for the Indian security forces.

The devices were recently handed over to Intelligence Bureau (IB) Director Tapan Deka by Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the government of India Ajay Kumar Sood, the spokesperson said.

Senior officials from security agencies such as the SPG, NSG, CISF, ITBP, SSB, BCAS, SFF and the Indian Army were present on the occasion.

The detectors will be handed over by the IB to 12 identified security agencies for field deployment.

Sood subbed the successful production of the detectors as a shining example of 'Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

The detectors, based on Ion Mobility Spectrometry (lMS) technique and Raman Back Scattering (RBS) principle respectively, have been customised as per specific requirements of the security agencies, as part of a development project initiated at the behest of IB in 2017.

"The government of India under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and guidance of Union Home Minister Amit Shah is fully committed to capacity building and strengthening of the security forces," the spokesperson said.

The user agencies have been asked to provide feedback about the field deployment experience of the two detectors so that further improvements, if required, can be made.

