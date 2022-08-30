New Delhi, Aug 30 (PTI) Twelve Sikh families in Punjab that had allegedly converted to Christianity have returned to Sikhism, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) president Harmeet Singh Kalka said on Tuesday.

He alleged that certain religious institutions in Punjab are "luring" poor Sikhs by "falsely promising" to provide education and financial help to them, and "converting them".

"A large number of Sikhs are converting to other religions in Punjab and this is a matter of concern. Hence, we have launched a religious awareness campaign, 'Dharam Jagrukta Lehar', in Amritsar," Kalka said.

He further said a DSGMC team is actively conducting religious campaigns in various villages across Punjab.

"The DSGMC is reaching out to every village in Punjab to promote Sikhism," he said.

