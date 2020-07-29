Kolkata, Jul 28 (PTI) A 12-year-old boy died of dengue at a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday, state Health Department sources said.

Faizan Ahmed, a resident of the Park Circus area, was diagnosed with dengue a few days back and was admitted to the Institute of Child Health on Monday, they said.

His condition deteriorated and he succumbed to the disease on Tuesday morning, the sources said.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has advised people to take all kinds of precautions against dengue, amid the COVID- 19 pandemic.

