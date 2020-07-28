Birds of a Feather star Linda Robson is making headlines for an anecdote she shared on the British talk show, Loose Women. The anecdote is scary and, somehow, hilarious in equal parts. Linda was seated with Andrea McLean and Janet Street-Porter when she made the revelation that she was once the unfortunate victim of a mugging. And all that the muggers were able to steal from her was a bag of dog poop. Yes. Meera Chopra's Father Mugged At Knife Point, Actress Calls Out Delhi Police On Twitter.

The ladies were talking about designer handbags. One of them informed others that there area designer handbags in the market just for scooping up dog poop. Linda recalled how she once had a "designer" poop bag which got her mugged.

"I did have an occasion once where I woke up in the middle of the night and I could smell poo from downstairs," Linda began.

"So I went downstairs to the front row where my dog had had an accident, got it all up and I actually put it in a Selfridge's bag, put the poo in a Selfridge's bag, went to the front door, looked to make no one was looking, and there was one of those big dustbins that put all your rubbish in," she continued. Selfridge is a high-end clothing store in the UK.

"So I thought I'd sneak over and put it in that because I didn't want it in my dustbin," she admitted, with a sliver of guilt visible on her face.

"And I walked across the road to put it in the bag, and this bike came past me, punched me in the face, and took the Selfridge's bag, and drove off," she said. Janet started laughing realising the muggers took off with a bag of poop, presumably thinking they had stolen designer goods.

"I had a black eye, and all he got was a bag full of poo," added Linda. "Well you know what, it serves him right!" said Andrea. And Linda agreed. We agree as well.

