Dehradun, Jul 17 (PTI) Uttarakhand reported 120 more COVID-19 cases on Friday taking the state's pandemic tally to 4,102, a state health department bulletin said.

Udham Singh Nagar district reported 46 cases, followed by Dehradun (38), Haridwar (21), Nainital (7) , Pauri (6), Almora and Champawat (one each), it said.

The test report of a 55-year-old woman, who had died in Udham Singh Nagar district on July 13, came out on Friday confirming she was suffering from COVID-19, it said.

The COVID-19 death toll in the state has risen to 51, it added.

A total of 3,021 patients have been discharged after recovery and 996 people are under treatment. The number of patients who have migrated out of the state stands at 34, the bulletin said. PTI ALM

