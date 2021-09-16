Nashik, Sep 16 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik district of Maharashtra rose to 4,07,107 with the addition of 122 cases on Thursday, officials said.

The virus claimed the life of one patient during the day, which took the death toll in the district to 8,608, they said.

So far, 3,97,548 patients have recuperated from the infection, of whom 99 were given discharge from hospitals on Thursday.

As many as 25,22,488 samples have been tested till date and 4,514 of them were tested during the day, the officials said.

