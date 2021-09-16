Madurai, September 16: In a shocking incident, a sanitary worker in Tamil Nadu was allegedly murdered by a man after the duo had a heated argument. Reports inform that the 40-year-old accused was arrested for the murder of the innocent man over a drunken brawl. According to a report by TOI, the deceased has been identified as S Nondisamy, a 48-year-old sanitary worker. The victim hails from Therkutheru panchayat in Melur and belonged to the scheduled caste (parayair).

As per details by cops, around six months ago, the accused, A Pandiarajan, who also belongs to the backward class (kallar), had taken away stones that were dumped for the construction of a drainage canal. Nondisamy reported this to the panchayat president. Since then, thee duo were not in good terms with each other.

The TOI report states that Pandiarajan often abused the deceased with his caste name and threatened him. However, on Tuesday, the two had a heated argument after a quarrel, Both were in a drunken state. During the quarrel, Pandiarajan abused Nondisamy using his caste name and hit him hard with a wooden log, leading to Nondisamy's death.

