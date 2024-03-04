New Delhi, Mar 4 (PTI) The National Green Tribunal has observed that around 128 MLD wastewater is discharged into the Ganga in Varanasi.

The green panel was hearing a matter regarding the discharge of domestic and industrial wastewater into the Ganga in Varanasi, thus hurting religious sentiments.

Also Read | World War 3 Fears: NATO Launches ‘Nordic Response 2024’, a Massive War Game Near Russia Days After Vladimir Putin’s Accusation.

A bench of National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Prakash Shrivastava and Judicial Member Justice Sudhir Agarwal noted a report by the Varanasi Municipal Corporation, according to which around 28 million litres per day (MLD) of untreated sewage is flowing into the Ganga.

"In the report, it also has been disclosed that within the Varanasi Municipal Corporation and the expanded area, 522 MLD sewage is generated and there are seven Sewage Treatment Plants (STPs), the designed capacity of which comes to a total of about 422 MLD," the bench, also comprising Expert Members A Senthil Vel and Afroz Ahmad, said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Telangana: Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Speech in Adilabad Draws Loud Cheers.

"Hence, even if we presume that the STPs are functioning to their designed capacity, there is a gap of about 100 MLD," the bench added in an order passed last month.

After the green panel noted that the Uttar Pradesh Pollution Control Board (UPPCB) did not file its response, the board's counsel sought four weeks to take action against the defaulting bodies.

"Hence, let the fresh action taken report be filed by the UPPCB at least one week before the next date of hearing (on April 4)," the tribunal said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)