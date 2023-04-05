Jaipur, Apr 4 (PTI) The 12th edition of the Great Indian Travel Bazaar (GITB) will be organised here by the Department of Tourism from April 23 to 25.

A high-level preparatory meeting of officials from various departments was organised under Gayatri Rathore, Principal Secretary of Tourism, Art & Cultural, at Paryatan Bhavan on Tuesday.

She said that 283 tour operators from about 56 countries will participate in the Great Indian Travel Market-12.

State Tourism Board Tourism representatives from eight states of the country will also participate in this programme. The event may see about 10,000 B2B meetings among foreign tour operators within two days.

On April 22, about 70 foreign tour orators, including many representatives and ambassadors of G-20 countries, will be brought to Jaipur from the Palace on Wheels train from New Delhi.

The formal opening session of Great Indian Travel Bazaar-12 will be held on April 23 at Jaimahal Palace.

