Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The 12th edition of the MTB Shimla, India's premier mountain biking challenge, is set to take place from May 16 to 18.

Organised by the Himalayan Adventure Sports & Tourism Promotion Association (HASTPA) in association with Himachal Tourism, Government of Himachal Pradesh and the Cycling Association of Himachal Pradesh, the event will be flagged off from the historic Ridge by the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu.

This year, 100 cyclists from 28 cities and 20 states will embark on a thrilling journey, covering a challenging 120 km course. The main highlight of the event will be a 20 km heritage ride through the main town of Shimla on May 16, in the presence of many youth and invited school children, to show the world our rich heritage, beauty, and history.

The trail, designed to test endurance and skill, features jeep tracks, meadow sections, and cross-country routes. Participants will ride through the breathtaking landscapes of the KufriChail Wildlife Sanctuary and the Potters Hill Glen Reserve Forest, highlighting Shimla's natural beauty to the world.

The MTB Shimla not only promises an exhilarating experience for cyclists but also aims to elevate ecotourism and promote cycling as a sport among the youth of Himachal Pradesh. The event showcases the state's unparalleled potential as a hub for adventure tourism, especially mountain cycling, one of the world's biggest activities.

Mohit Sood, Founder and President of HASTPA, remarked, "Our journey over the past 20 years has been nothing short of incredible. We've worked tirelessly to position Himachal Pradesh as a premier destination for cycling enthusiasts across the world. The MTB Shimla embodies our vision of blending adventure with nature and culture, inspiring countless young minds to embrace cycling as a sport and activity and explore the majestic beauty of our state."

The MTB Shimla continues to set new standards in adventure sports, fostering a vibrant community of cyclists, sports enthusiasts and nature lovers alike. As the event gears up for another edition, it reaffirms the commitment to sustainable tourism, nurturing sporting talent and the promotion of healthy living. (ANI)

