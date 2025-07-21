Kannauj (UP), Jul 21 (PTI) Thirteen school children and a driver were injured on Monday when a school van had a head-on collision with a truck in the Saurikh area here, police said.

The accident occurred around 9.30 am near the Ibrahimpur culvert, involving a van of the MSA Education Centre.

Also Read | Who Was VS Achutanandan? From Early Life to Political Journey, Know Key Things About Iconic CPI(M) Leader and Former Kerala CM.

People who were on the site saw smoke coming out of the van.

Superintendent of Police Vinod Kumar said the local residents and some kanwariyas passing through the area rushed to rescue the primary class students, and the driver from the damaged vehicle.

Also Read | 'DGCA Cracking Under Pressure': AAP MP Raghav Chadha Flags Civil Aviation Safety Concerns During Monsoon Session in Rajya Sabha; Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Responds (Watch Video).

"Some of the injured were admitted to a hospital in Chhibramau, while two children were referred to Tirwa Medical College for advanced treatment," the SP said.

One child has suffered a fracture in the arm, while the rest have received minor injuries, he said.

Police have seized the truck and are looking for its driver.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)