Nuh, Jan 20 (PTI) A total of 13 cows were killed and nine others injured as a container allegedly smuggling them for slaughtering lost control and overturned on being chased by a cow protection team in Haryana's Nuh district, police said on Thursday.

After the incident, which occurred on Wednesday night in the Punhana police station area of the district, the truck driver and cow smugglers managed to flee, under the cover of darkness and fog, they said.

After the accident, the injured cows were taken to a nearby cowshed in the district and an FIR was registered against five alleged cow smugglers at Punhana police station of Nuh district.

At around 9 pm on Wednesday, a cow protection team of Hodal in Nuh district got the information that cows were being smuggled to Utawad via Punhana and Hodal in a closed container.

The information was conveyed to the local police and the cow protection team set off after the container with a Bichhore police team and a Punhana Crime Branch team too putting up barricades on roads after getting the information, police said.

The container driver, however, sped past the barricades and diverted his vehicle on a pot-holed road towards Shikrawa, police said, adding the container overturned due to the fog and potholes on the road.

After the accident, the miscreants fled from the spot taking advantage of the fog and darkness.

An FIR has been registered against five named and some unnamed accused under relevant provisions of the law at Punhana police station here.

A senior police officer said that they are conducting raids to nab the accused.

