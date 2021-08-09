New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) Thirteen illegal jeans dyeing units were sealed in Old Garhi Mendu village in northeast Delhi during a joint drive, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee said on Monday.

Officials of DPCC, EDMC, BSES and Revenue Department conducted a joint inspection on Friday on receiving a complaint that a large number of illegal jeans dyeing units are functional in Old Garhi Mendu village, the pollution control body said in a statement.

Also Read | Mahindra Unveils All-New Brand Logo for Its SUV Portfolio; To Debut on Upcoming XUV700.

During the inspection, 13 illegal jeans dyeing units were found operating in the area. These were sealed on the spot and power supply of each unit was also disconnected, it said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)