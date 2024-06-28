Haveri, June 28: At least 13 people were killed and two more critically injured after their mini-bus crashed into a stationary truck in Byadagi Taluk of Karnataka's Haveri district early Friday, officials said.
The victims, who were from Shivamogga, were returning from Savadatti in Belagavi district after a pilgrimage to pay obeisance to Goddess Yallamma, they said. Karnataka Road Accident Deaths: 51 People Killed in 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Fatalities in Recent Past; Reckless Driving Responsible for Most Mishaps.
Haveri Bus Accident Video
Haveri Accident: ಭೀಕರ ರಸ್ತೆ ಅಪಘಾತದಲ್ಲಿ 13 ಮಂದಿ ಸಾ*.. ದುರ್ಘಟನೆಯ ಸ್ಥಳ ಹೇಗಿದೆ ನೋಡಿ| #TV9D
The injured persons have been admitted to a hospital and their condition is stated to be serious, police said. It seems that the accident happened as the bus's driver feel asleep at the wheel, they said.