Bankura/Bardhaman (WB), Jul 24 (PTI) At least 13 people were killed in incidents of lightning strikes in West Bengal's Bankura and Purba Bardhaman districts on Thursday, officials said.

Bankura Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Tiwari said that eight people were killed in lightning strikes in different parts of the district during thunderstorms.

He said that while four died in Onda, one each died in Kotulpur, Joypur, Patrasayer and Indas police station areas.

In Purba Bardhaman district, five people were killed and four others were injured in lightning strikes, a Disaster Management official said.

While two persons died in Madhabdihi, one each died in Ausgram, Mangalkot and Raina police station areas of the district, he said.

The injured are undergoing treatment in local hospitals, he said.

