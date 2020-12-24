Leh, Dec 24 (PTI) The Union Territory of Ladakh recorded 13 new COVID-19 cases in a day taking the infection tally to 9,309, while 46 patients have been cured during the same period, officials said on Thursday.

Out of the 13 fresh cases, 11 were reported in Leh district and two in Kargil, they said.

Forty-six patients recovered from the viral disease in a day, bringing down the number of active cases in the region to 237. Leh district has 216 active cases and Kargil 21.

So far, 125 people have died of COVID-19 in the Union Territory. Eighty-two deaths were reported from Leh district and 43 from Kargil.

Out of 46 recovered cases, the officials said 12 patients were discharged in Kargil and 36 others in Leh.

The number of recovered cases has now gone up to 8,947, which is 96 per cent of the total cases registered in the Union Territory since the outbreak of the pandemic in March.

