New Delhi [India], September 11 (ANI): The airports in India handled 2,64,450 footfalls due to domestic air operations on Thursday in 2,616 flight movements including departures and arrivals.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said in a tweet that there have been 1,308 departures and 1,308 arrivals.

"Soaring Higher! Domestic Operations on 10th September 2020, Day 110 till 2359 hrs. Departures 1308 1,32,293 passengers handled. Arrivals 1308 1,32,157 passengers handled. Total movements 2,616 Footfalls at airports 2,64,450 Total number of flyers 1,32,293," he said.

All scheduled commercial passenger flights were suspended in India on March 25 after the central government imposed a lockdown to contain the spread of COVID-19.

Domestic flights in the country resumed operations from May 25 in a gradual manner. (ANI)

