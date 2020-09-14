Kohima, Sept 14 (PTI) Nagaland reported 131 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the tally to 5,214, Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said.

"131 new positive cases of COVID-19 have been detected out of 459 samples received 70 in Kohima, 60 in Dimapur and 1 in Mon," the minister tweeted. Among the 131 people who tested positive for the infection on Monday, 77 were Army personnel. The minister also said, 14 patients were cured of the disease on Monday - 9 in Kiphire, 4 in Dimapur and 1 in Mon. The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients is 74.74 per cent on Monday. It had gone up to 87.82 per cent on August 8. The state at present has 1,289 active patients. Total 3,897 people have recovered from the infection while 10 COVID-19 patients died in the northeastern state. Eighteen people have migrated to other states.

Also Read | Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: BJP’s Ravi Shankar Prasad Sounds Poll Bugle by Promising Atmanirbhar Bihar.

Dimapur has the highest number of active cases in the state at 779, followed by 456 in Kohima, 23 in Mon, 17 in Mokokchung, four in Zunheboto, three each in Peren and Tuensang, two in Kiphire, and one each in Wokha and Phek districts, a senior health official said. The state has so far tested 70,630 samples for COVID- 19, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)