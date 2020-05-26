India News | 13,274 Stubble-burning Incidents in Punjab Since Mid-April

Chandigarh, May 26 (PTI) Punjab continued to witness an increase in the number of wheat stubble-burning incidents with the cumulative fire incidents since April 15 surpassing the 13,000-mark, officials said on Tuesday.

A total of 13,274 wheat stubble-burning incidents have been reported between April 15 and May 26, which is the highest for the corresponding period since 2018, they said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Takes Decisions Regarding Duties of Commission for Workers.

As per satellite data provided by the Ludhiana-based Punjab Remote Sensing Centre, the number of stubble-burning incidents in the corresponding period of 2018 and 2019 were 11,343 and 11,287, respectively.

On May 26, as many as 102 wheat straw-burning incidents were reported in the state. On the same date in 2018 and 2019, the numbers were 26 and 390 respectively, as per the data.

Also Read | Aarogya Setu Now an Open Source App, Android Version Source Code Released Today.

Moga district reported the highest number of stubble-burning incidents at 1,189, followed by Amritsar at 1,143, Bathinda at 1,064, Ferozepur at 1,054 and Ludhiana at 986, as per the data available.

Stubble-burning in Punjab, Haryana and other neighbouring states is often blamed as a major cause of pollution in the national capital.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)