US President Donald Trump announced on social media that Venezuela’s President Nicolas Maduro and his wife have been seized following major US military action. “The United States of America has successfully carried out a large scale strike against Venezuela and its leader, President Nicolas Maduro, who has been, along with his wife, captured and flown out of the Country. This operation was done in conjunction with U.S. Law Enforcement. Details to follow. There will be a News Conference today at 11 A.M., at Mar-a-Lago. Thank you for your attention to this matter,” posted Trump on Truth Social. The claim comes amid reports of explosions and air operations in Caracas and other regions early Saturday, triggering a national emergency declared by Maduro’s government. Venezuela has condemned the strikes as “military aggression,” while international reactions are emerging. Independent verification of Maduro’s capture and details about the US operation remain limited as events continue to unfold. Venezuela Releases First Official Statement, Accuses US of ‘Serious Military Aggression’ After Explosions Rock Caracas.

Donald Trump Claims Venezuela’s Maduro Captured After US Airstrikes

BREAKING: Trump post about capture of Maduro pic.twitter.com/QAzFvjYSqu — The Spectator Index (@spectatorindex) January 3, 2026

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 3 TruLY Score 3 – Believable; Needs Further Research | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 3 on LatestLY, this article appears believable but may need additional verification. It is based on reporting from news websites or verified journalists (X Account of Spectator Index), but lacks supporting official confirmation. Readers are advised to treat the information as credible but continue to follow up for updates or confirmations

