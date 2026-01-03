New Delhi, January 3: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has started the registration process for the Common University Entrance Test Undergraduate (CUET UG) 2026. Candidates seeking admission to undergraduate programmes in central, state, deemed, and private universities can apply online through the official portal. The application window will remain open till January 30, 2026 (11:50 pm), while the fee payment deadline is January 31.

As per the notification issued on January 3, the CUET UG 2026 examinations are tentatively scheduled between May 11 and May 31, 2026. A correction window will be available from February 2 to February 4, allowing applicants to make limited edits to their forms. MSBTE Winter Result 2025 Declared at result.msbte.ac.in; Know Steps To Download Scorecard .

The exam will be conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode in 13 languages. Candidates can select up to five subjects, including domain subjects, languages, and the general test. There is no upper age limit, and students appearing for or having passed Class 12 are eligible, subject to university-specific criteria. FMGE December 2025 Exam City Intimation Slip Released at natboard.ac.in; Admit Card on January 14, Exam on January 17.

How to Apply for CUET UG 2026

Visit the official website: cuet.nta.nic.in

Click on “Register for CUET UG 2026”

Complete the registration using basic details and create login credentials

Fill in personal, academic, and contact information

Upload scanned photograph and signature in the prescribed format

Select exam subjects and preferred medium of question paper

Pay the application fee online (UPI, net banking, debit/credit card)

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for future reference

Aadhaar-based authentication has been emphasised this year. Candidate details such as name, date of birth, and gender will be fetched from UIDAI records, making it essential that Aadhaar details match Class 10 certificates.

CUET UG continues to serve as a single-window entrance test for admissions to 40+ central universities and hundreds of participating institutions, simplifying the undergraduate admission process across India.

