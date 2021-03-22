Bhopal, Mar 22 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh on Monday reported 1,348 new COVID-19 cases, taking its tally to 2,77,075, while two deaths increased the toll to 3,908, an official said.

On the other hand, 754 people were discharged from hospitals, taking the count of recoveries to 2,64,575.

Five of 52 districts in the state did not report a new COVID-19 case since Sunday evening.

"A death each was reported from Bhopal and Burhanpur. Indore's caseload rose by 356 to reach 64,509, while that of Bhopal touched 47,459 with the addition of 349 cases of infection," said the health department official.

The active caseload in Indore and Bhopal is 2,135 and 2,279, respectively, he said.

With 25,805 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the number of coronavirus tests in MP crossed 61.65 lakh.

Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases 2,77,075, new cases 1,348, death toll 3,908, recovered 2,64,575, active cases 8,592, number of tests so far 61,65,931.

