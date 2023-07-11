New Delhi, Jul 11 (PTI) Nearly 140 dengue cases have been reported in the national capital this year, with Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj holding a meeting on Tuesday with senior officials of the government on containing the spread of vector-borne diseases.

According to data shared by civic authorities, 136 cases of dengue and 43 of malaria have been recorded in Delhi this year till July 8.

"Held a meeting with senior officials of the health department on vector-borne diseases. Vector-borne diseases, include dengue, chikungunya and malaria. Have instructed that these diseases should not be allowed to spread," Bharadwaj tweeted.

According to the MCD report issued on Monday, in 2022, the city saw 153 cases of dengue in the January 1-July 8 period, while the official tally for the entire year stood at 4,469 with nine fatalities.

Out of the 136 cases recorded so far this year, 40 were logged in June and 23 in May, while 14 cases have been reported from July 1-8.

Delhi had received torrential rains on Saturday and Sunday and recorded 107 mm of precipitation between 8.30 am on Sunday and 8.30 am on Monday. Commuters had to navigate through waterlogged roads and battle traffic snarls on Monday morning.

Doctors have advised to not let water stagnation be allowed in any container or other objects which can become potential breeding ground for larvae.

