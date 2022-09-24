New Delhi, Sep 24 (PTI) The 13th Edition of Champions Run will be held on Sunday at Gandhi Darshan here to spread awareness around cardiovascular diseases and the importance of running in making hearts healthy.

Presented by India Health link (IHL), the Champions Run is to be organised by Health Fitness Trust in association with HEAL Foundation and in collaboration with Ministry of Culture, Government of India and Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Smriti.

“The theme of the Champions Run is – Heart Health Ki Zimmedari, Hamaari Aur Tumhari -- to make the people aware that heart health is the inclusive responsibility of society as a whole,” said Dr Satyender Goel, Founder & CEO, India Health Link (IHL) in a statement.

Speaking on organising the Champions Run, Dr Sunita Godara, Asian Marathon Champion and Director of Champions Run 4 Healthy Heart, said, “The event aims to spread awareness about cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), their prevention and their global impact on the occasion of World Heart Day, which is symbolic of heart health, and a gentle reminder to everyone to look into one's heart health.

"This year we have segregated the Champions Run into two parts – 5 Km run and 1 Km of Walk4Health (Peace March)," she said.

The ‘Peace March will be led by Vijay Goel, former Union minister, Vice-Chairman, Gandhi Smriti and Darshan Samiti (GSDS).

At the Champions Run, a free screening camp will also be organised, where one can get one's 20 plus metabolic vitals including BMI, SpO2, BP, ECG, MBC, Body and Visceral Fat, screened on Health Pod (‘hPod') developed by India Health Link (IHL) within five minutes.

This is a first-of-its-kind non-invasive, self-screening, wherein an instant digital report is released that reveals the primary sign of one's heart health whether its healthy or not, Dr Goel said in the statement.

“There is a lack of awareness amongst the Indian people about heart health and what are the easy and practical ways to stay healthy, and how moderate running and preventive screening help us stay heart healthy. To spread awareness amongst the masses that how running and regular preventive screening plays a pivotal role in staying heart healthy, we are going to organise Champions Run 4 Healthy Heart,” said Dr Goel.

According to American Heart Association – moderate running and vigorous walking is good for heart health. It is one of your most effective tools for strengthening the heart muscle, keeping your weight under control and warding off the artery damage from high cholesterol, high blood sugar and high blood pressure that can lead to heart attack or stroke.

Throwing light on the essence of organising the Champions Run 4 Healthy Heart, Dr Swadeep Srivastava, Founder and Chairman, HEAL Foundation said, “Amidst the rising incidence of cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), the most important thing, which is missing that can help prevent the incidence – is the lack of awareness. Of many factors that contribute to staying heart-healthy, running is the promising one. To spread awareness about the heart benefits of running, the Champions Run 4 Healthy Heart is being organised.”

