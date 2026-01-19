Karachi [Pakistan], January 19 (ANI) The Pakistan Army has joined search and rescue operations as a massive fire at Gul Plaza on MA Jinnah Road turned into a major emergency, with authorities fearing that several people may still be trapped inside the fire-ravaged commercial building, ARY News reported.

Army units, along with the Frontier Works Organisation (FWO), have been deployed to assist civil authorities, firefighters and rescue teams in clearing debris and accessing areas rendered unreachable due to structural damage. Heavy machinery and specialised teams have been brought in, while an Army engineering unit has been placed on standby to assess the stability of the building and ensure safe entry for rescuers.

Also Read | Chile Wildfire: 15 Dead, Thousands To Flee As Wildfires Race Across Central and Southern Regions; Chilean President Gabriel Boric Declares State of Catastrophe.

Authorities said the Army is providing full support to expedite rescue efforts, with coordination ongoing between the civil administration, police, Rangers, Rescue 1122 and security agencies.

The death toll from the blaze has risen to six after a firefighter lost his life during the rescue operation on Sunday. Officials said the condition of at least 11 injured persons remains critical. The deceased have been identified as Aamir (30), Faraz (55) and Asif (40), while the identities of the remaining victims are being confirmed.

Also Read | Earthquake in Afghanistan: Quake of Magnitude 4.0 on Richter Scale Strikes Asian Country.

The fire broke out around 10 pm on Saturday at shops inside Gul Plaza and was later declared a third-degree blaze by authorities. Initial reports suggest the fire originated on the mezzanine floor of the shopping centre, which consists of a ground floor, mezzanine level and two additional floors, before rapidly spreading to the ground and first floors, ARY News reported.

Search and rescue operations continue inside the damaged structure, with Rescue 1122 volunteers entering the building to search the burnt sections. Teams are focusing on the front portion of the plaza, where extensive damage has been reported. Officials said the operation is being carried out with extreme caution due to the fragile condition of the building.

Fire department officials described the incident as unprecedented, saying flames erupted simultaneously across multiple sections of the market. The blaze affected more than 1,500 shops spread over approximately 1.75 acres, posing significant challenges for firefighters.

According to officials, a fire alert was received at 10:26 pm on Saturday, and fire tenders reached the site within minutes. All city fire stations were mobilised, with additional personnel called in. Firefighters faced difficulties due to blocked access routes and large crowds, though water supply remained adequate, ARY News reported.

Meanwhile, traders at Gul Plaza protested what they termed a delayed official response, expressing anger over the late visit of Karachi Mayor Murtaza Wahab. Some protesters reportedly attempted to breach the gates of the Deputy Commissioner's office, prompting authorities to deploy additional security personnel.

During his visit, the Mayor held discussions with market representatives and reprimanded officials over lapses in emergency response. Traders raised slogans against the administration, demanding timely relief and accountability, ARY News reported

Authorities said the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Preliminary findings suggest a possible short circuit or double-phase electricity surge, though no final conclusion has been reached.

Rescue and firefighting operations remain underway as authorities continue efforts to locate any remaining trapped persons and prevent further damage. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)