Bareilly, Aug 22 (PTI) Around 14 cows were run over by a goods train in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district on Saturday, an official said.

Sub-divisional magistrate, Aonla, KK Singh said around 14 cows were run over by a goods train near Bisharatganj station on the Bareilly-Chandausi rail line in the morning.

The SDM also said two seriously injured cows have been sent for medical treatment while the dead cows have been buried.

