Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 17 (ANI): The Jharkhand government on Friday decreed that every person who comes to the state will have to stay in a 14-day home quarantine from the date of his/her arrival.

"Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall register his/personal details on the website of Government of Jharkhand preferably before his/her departure for Jharkhand and in any case not later than the day of arrival in the state," Jharkhand Government said.

"Every person coming/returning to Jharkhand by air/rail/road shall stay in home quarantine for a period of 14 days observing guidelines issued by Department of Health & Family Welfare and Medical Education in this regard," it added.

The total number of reported COVID-19 cases in Jharkhand has risen to 4,624 including 2,069 active cases, 2,513 recovered/discharged patients and 42 deaths, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

