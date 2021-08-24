New Delhi [India], August 24 (ANI): The Union Health Ministry has mandated a compulsory 14-day institutional quarantine for those who have been evacuated from Afghanistan, at the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) camp in Delhi, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Health Ministry stated that "Any person tested positive or detected as symptomatic shall be shifted to identified Covid-19 dedicated Covid care centre or Covid hospital."

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Six-Year-Old Boy Sodomised by Unindentified Man, Stones and Chillies Stuffed in Rectum.

Meanwhile, two Afghanistan returnees have tested COVID-19 positive.

"Two Afghanistan returnees tested positive for Covid-19 and are asymptomatic. They have been admitted at Delhi's LNJP Hospital," said an official from a hospital.

Also Read | Webociti: Raising the Bar in Digital Marketing Space as One of the Top Digital Marketing Consulting Firms.

"All nodal agencies involved are Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), Minimum Obstruction Clearance Altitude (MoCA), Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) and Government of NCT of Delhi," the memorandum read.

National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC) shall designate and communicate the name, designation and contact details of their nodal persons to each and to the MoHFW, it said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)