Lucknow, Nov 20 (PTI) Fourteen people died when their car collided with a stationary truck on the Lucknow-Allahabad highway in Pratapgarh district of Uttar Pradesh, a senior government official said on Friday.

The road accident took place late Thursday night when the victims were returning from a wedding function in the Nawabganj area of Pratapgarh, Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Awanish Awasthi said.

Also Read | Dense Fog Engulfs 7 Districts of Odisha Including Cuttack, Angul, Jajpur and Balasore; IMD Bhubaneswar Issues Yellow Warning.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed senior officials to reach the spot and extend all possible help, he said.

Pratapgarh Police said the deceased include six children.

Also Read | Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi & Other Leaders Extend Greetings on the Auspicious Occasion.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)