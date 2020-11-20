Bhubaneswar, November 20: Dense fog engulfed parts of Odisha on Friday, leading to low visibility and cold wave conditions in several areas across the state. According to a tweet by ANI, as many as seven districts of Odisha have been covered under a thick blanket of fog. In the wake of the current weather conditions, a yellow warning has been issued by IMD Bhubaneswar for dense fog over seven districts in Odisha during next 24 hours. According to the weather bulletin, dense fog is likely to occur at one or two over the districts of Cuttack, Angul, Dhenkanal, Mayurbhanj, Jajpur, Kandhamal and Balasore. Delhi Air Pollution: Air Quality in National Capital Deteriorates Into ‘Poor’ Category, No Significant Change Likely in Coming Days.

Giving a detailed account of weather conditions in the surrounding areas, the weathermen also predicted light to moderate rain or thundershower in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar and Balasore districts. Moreover, a dry weather is predicted over the rest districts of the State during the period. The IMD said that shallow to moderate fog very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Interior Odisha in the early morning during the next two days.

Here's the tweet:

Odisha: 7 districts of the state witness dense fog. A yellow warning has been issued by IMD Bhubaneswar. Visuals from Bhadrak district where a thick blanket of fog was seen in the morning. pic.twitter.com/jURQEZVwZp — ANI (@ANI) November 20, 2020

Reports informed that light to moderate rainfall has occurred at one or two places over the district of Mayurbhanj and dry weather prevailed over the rest part of the State. The weather bulletin further stated that dry weather is most likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha for the next 2-3 days while moderate rain is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Nuapada, Nawarangpur, Puri, Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj in the coming days.

