New Delhi, November 20: Chhath Puja 2020 is being celebrated today across several states in North India amid restrictions imposed on account of COVID-19 outbreak, From President Ram Nath Kovind, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi and others have extended their warm greetings on the auspicious occasion.

Chhath Puja is an ancient Hindu festival celebrated with grand celebrations in the North Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh. It falls on Kartik Shukla Paksha Shashthi which falls six days after Diwali. Chhath Puja 2020 falls on November 20. The day is celebrated by following various rituals, traditions and customary practices. Happy Chhath Puja 2020 Wishes, Greetings & Messages in Bhojpuri: Send Surya Dev Mahaparv HD Images, GIFs, WhatsApp Stickers & Facebook Status with Your Friends & Family.

Here's what President Kovind has tweeted:

आस्था के पावन महापर्व, छठ पूजा पर देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं। मेरी कामना है कि इस वर्ष छठ मैया सभी देशवासियों को आरोग्य और समृद्धि का आशीर्वाद प्रदान करे। आइए, छठ पूजा के शुभ अवसर पर प्रकृति और पर्यावरण के संरक्षण का संकल्प लें तथा कोविड-19 महामारी को ध्यान में रखते हुए पर्व मनाएं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) November 20, 2020

Check Arvind Kejriwal's Chhath wish:

भगवान सूर्य की उपासना और लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ पूजा की आप सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। छठी मईया आप सबकी सभी मनोकामनाएँ पूरी करें, आप स्वस्थ रहें, समृद्ध रहें। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) November 20, 2020

Rahul Gandhi's message on the occasion of Chhath puja:

एक ऐसा व्रत-पूजन जो उगते और डूबते सूरज दोनों का ही महत्व दर्शाता है: छठ पर्व की सभी को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ। pic.twitter.com/TjjfpzYojA — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) November 20, 2020

Yogi Adityanath's wish

लोक आस्था के महापर्व छठ के आप सब के बहुत शुभकामना। छठी मईया के किरपा आप सब के ऊपर बनल रहे। सबके जीवन खुशहाल रहे। आप सबन के जीवन में उमंग और उत्साह बनल रहे। परिवार खातिर कठिन व्रत रखे वाली माता और बहन लोगन के हमरे तरफ से बिसेस मंगलकामना। जय छठी मईया... pic.twitter.com/O7gBLHFRA7 — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) November 20, 2020

Piyush Goyal's Chhath puja 2020 wish:

सूर्य उपासना के महापर्व छठ पूजन की सभी देशवासियों को शुभकामनायें। भगवान सूर्य आप सभी के जीवन को सदैव प्रकाशित करते रहें, और उनके आशीर्वाद, ऊर्जा, और तेज से आपका जीवन सदा प्रकाशवान बना रहे। pic.twitter.com/NJE9RPWZwa — Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) November 20, 2020

This year, all states have imposed several restrictions and have urged people not to crowd as they celebrate the ritual.

