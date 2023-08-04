Deoria (UP), Aug 4 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped by three men here, police said on Friday.

Based on the complaint of the girl's mother, a rape case has been registered against three youths and one of them has been arrested, they added.

According to the woman, her daughter was on the way to her school on Thursday and had reached the culvert outside her village around 8 am when three men caught hold of her and took her to an adjacent sugarcane field where they took turns to rape her, Tarkulwa SHO Dilip Singh said.

The Class 10 student's family members have also alleged that the accused filmed her while raping her and posted it on social media, however, no proof of such a video has been found so far, the SHO said.

A medical examination of the victim was conducted and her statement was recorded in the court on Friday, he said.

Circle Officer (CO) Shreyas Tripathi said the preliminary investigation suggested that the girl was allegedly in a relationship with one of the accused.

A case of gang rape has been lodged and one person has been arrested, the CO said, adding that further investigation is underway.

