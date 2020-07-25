Panaji, Jul 25 (PTI) A 14-year-old girl became the youngest COVID-19 victim in Goa on Saturday, while three other deaths during the day took the toll to 33, an official said.

The state's COVID-19 count increased by 146 to reach 4,686, he added.

Also Read | COVID-19 Crisis: Punjab Govt Schools Not to Levy Admission, Re-Admission, Tuition Fees for Academic Year 2020-21.

"The 14-year-old girl from Vasco died at Goa Medical College and Hospital. The other victims are an 80-year-old woman, an 80-year-old man and a 65-year-old man. All three died at ESI Hospital in Margao," the official said.

The number of people discharged rose by 182 on Saturday to reach 3,047.

Also Read | Lockdown In Effect In Bengaluru From 9 PM Today Till 5 AM On July 27: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on July 25, 2020.

Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,686, new cases 146, deaths 33, discharged 3,047, active cases 1,606, samples tested till date: 1,21,771.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)