New Delhi, Nov 28 (PTI) A total of 141 Indian fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody, of whom 45 are under trial, the government informed Parliament on Thursday.

Minister of State for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh, in a written response to a query in Rajya Sabha, said with sustained diplomatic efforts, the government has secured the release and repatriation of 351 fishermen apprehended this year.

Indian fishermen are arrested from time to time by Sri Lankan authorities for allegedly crossing the International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL) and fishing in Sri Lankan waters, he said.

"As per available information, as of 22 November 2024, 141 Indian fishermen are in Sri Lankan custody, of whom 45 fishermen are under trial while 96 are currently serving sentences," he said.

They have been provided with consular and legal assistance by our High Commission in Colombo and Consulate in Jaffna, the Union minister said.

"With sustained diplomatic efforts, Government has secured the release and repatriation of 351 of the fishermen apprehended this year. An additional twelve (12) Indian fishermen have been released and are to be repatriated shortly," he added.

The government of India attaches the "highest priority" to the safety, security and welfare of Indian fishermen, Singh said.

The government has been taking up the fishermen-related issues, including the early release and repatriation of Indian fishermen and fishing boats, at the highest level. The matter was also raised recently by the External Affairs Minister during his meeting with the new political leadership of Sri Lanka during his visit to Colombo on October 4, 2024, he added.

Regular meetings of bilateral Joint Working Group on fisheries, which includes representatives from the Government of Tamil Nadu, are held to discuss the entire gamut of issues related to fishermen.

The last JWG on fisheries was held on October 29, 2024 during which both sides discussed issues related to fishermen.

The government of India continues to engage the government of Sri Lanka at all levels on the issues faced by Indian fishermen, Singh said.

