Jaipur, Jan 23 (PTI) Rajasthan on Sunday reported 14,112 fresh COVID-19 cases and 19 more deaths due to the viral disease, according to a health department report.

Jaipur reported the maximum number of cases at 3,666, followed by 1,177 in Jodhpur, 780 in Alwar and 669 in Chittorgarh, the report stated.

Also Read | Meet Dharmendra Pratap Singh, India's 'Tallest' Man, Who Recently Joined Samajwadi Party Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022.

Of the latest deaths, two each were reported from Bikaner, Dausa, Jaipur, Jhalawar, Jhunjhunu and Jodhpur, and one each from Ajmer, Barmer, Bharatpur, Bundi, Kota, Tonk and Udaipur, it said.

There are 93,442 active cases in the state, it added.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections 2022: 119 Cartons of Liquor, Brought To Distribute in Upcoming Polls, Seized in Shamli.

So far, 11,29,902 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Rajasthan. Of these, 9,095 people have died and 10,27,365 recovered.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)