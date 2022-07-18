Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 148 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths, raising its infection tally to 7,32,560 and the fatality toll to 11,921, a health official said on Monday.

These new cases and deaths were reported on Sunday, he said.

The district currently has 1,354 active COVID-19 cases, while the recovery count has reached 7,19,137, the official added.

