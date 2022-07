New Delhi, July 18: On the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament on Monday, the Centre is likely to table 'The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022' in the Rajya Sabha (RS).

The Upper House will also make obituary reference to the passing away of former Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe, legendary Santoor player Pandit Shivkumar Sharma and others. The Opposition is likely to corner the government on issues like Agnipath (the new recruitment schemes for the armed forces), inflation, falling rupee and others.

The Bill will be tabled for consideration and passing. Union Minister for External Affairs Dr S. Jaishankar will move the Bill to amend the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Act, 2005, as passed by Lok Sabha. Monsoon Session of Parliament 2022: Opposition Focuses on Price Rise, Agnipath, ‘Misuse’ of Agencies at All-Party Meet.

The Rajya Sabha Secretary General will lay on the Table a statement showing the Bills passed by the Houses of Parliament during the 256th Session of the Rajya Sabha and assented to by the President.

The Rajya will also make obituary reference to the passing away of former Members Kishore Kumar Mohanty, Robert Kharshiing and K.K. Veerappan, President of the UAE and the Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and third President of Kenya Mwai Kibaki.

