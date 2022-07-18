As the tenure of Ram Nath Kovind will come to an end on July 24, approximately 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs will vote today to elect the 15th President of India. The polling will begin in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies from 10 AM.

The polling will take place between 10 am and 5 pm in Parliament House and state legislative assemblies. The counting of votes will take place on July 21 while the next President will take oath on July 25. Presidential Election 2022 Live Streaming: Watch Live Telecast of Polls for 15th President of India

#WATCH | West Bengal BJP MLAs leave from The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat for the State Assembly. Voting for the Presidential Election will be held from 10 am to 5 pm today. pic.twitter.com/KFBSYfbTQK — ANI (@ANI) July 18, 2022

With the support of BJD, YSRCP, BSP, AIADMK, TDP, JD(S), Shiromani Akali Dal, Shiv Sena and now JMM, National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu has a clear edge over Opposition nominee Yashwant Sinha as over 60 per cent votes are expected to be polled in her favour. If elected, she will become the first woman from the tribal community to hold the country’s top constitutional post. Presidential Election 2022: Who is Draupadi Murmu? Here is Everything You Need to Know About NDA’s Presidential Candidate

The President is elected by an electoral college consisting of MPs of both Houses of Parliament and MLAs of the states and Delhi and Puducherry. Nominated members of Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha and the Assemblies, and members of state Legislative Councils, are not part of the electoral college

Before naming Sinha, a former Union minister during Atal Bihari Vajpayee government, the opposition camp had approached former Bengal governor Gopalkrishna Gandhi, NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah to take part in the presidential battle. In the 2017 election, Ram Nath Kovind became the President after defeating joint opposition candidate Meira Kumar. Kovind polled 7,02,000 votes compared with Kumar’s 3,67,000, out of a total of 10,69,358 votes.

