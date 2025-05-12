Thane, May 12 (PTI) At least 15 godowns, some of them containing petroleum products, were gutted in a fire that broke out in a village in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday, an official said.

There was no report of casualty in the blaze that erupted around 3 am at Wadpe village in Bhiwandi, said Mahesh Patil, a fire official from the Bhiwandi Nizampur Municipal Corporation (BNMC).

He said three fire engines were pressed into service, and they brought the blaze under control by 9 am, and the cooling operations were underway.

He said the blaze erupted at one godown and spread to the others.

The official said petroleum and healthcare products, cosmetics and cloth, among other items, were stored in the godowns.

Flames could be spotted from a distance, and a foul smell emanated because of the burning of petroleum products, another official said.

According to sources, the presence of petroleum products had aggravated the situation.

