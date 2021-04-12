Port Blair, Apr 12 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally of Andaman and Nicobar Islands rose to 5,190 on Monday as 15 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.

All the fresh infections were detected during contact tracing, he said.

Two more people were cured of the disease, the official said.

The Union territory now has 88 active cases, while 5,040 people have been cured of the disease and 62 patients have succumbed to the infection so far, he said.

The administration has tested 3.37 lakh samples for COVID-19, the official added.

