New Delhi [India], February 19 (ANI): A 15-year-old was allegedly raped by three people including a juvenile in southwest Delhi's Kapashera area, police said on Monday.

According to Delhi police, the incident pertains to February 17 when the minor had gone to meet her friend.

Also Read | Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Assam Police Send Summons to Rahul Gandhi, Other Congress Leaders for ‘Damaging Public Property’.

"The minor revealed that she knew one of them and that when she had gone to meet him, two others were already present at the place," said police.

The girl alleged that the trio raped her and threatened her of dire consequences if she revealed about the assault to anyone, officials said.

Also Read | Hyderabad: Licenses of Two Blood Banks Cancelled for Selling Human Plasma.

Police said that the three accused have been detained and an investigation into the matter is underway.

"Currently the investigation is being conducted and all the facts are also being verified," they said.

Further details into the matter are awaited. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)